TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pre-term birth complications are one of the second-largest contributors to infant deaths in the United States, so on Saturday in Tyler, East Texans gathered for an event to help lower these rates.

The Mother of a Movement community shaded three-mile walk took place Saturday morning at Southside Park and continued along the Rose Rudman Trail.

“We are walking, of course, to show that support. we also have vendors and booths in our main location upfront, we’ve got food, we’ve got music, everyone is here to support and have a good time,” said Takova Wallace-Gay, a participant at the event.

The event was organized by March of Dimes and March for Babies with sponsors including Net Health, Christus Trinity Mother Francis and the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition.