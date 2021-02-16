East Texans help seniors after nursing homes lose power

(KETK)- Many East Texas nursing homes have lost power, which puts at risk residents in even greater danger.

Meadowlake Senior Living in Tyler is without electricity.

The power went out Monday night, which was one of the coldest nights in Texas history.

But, some volunteers have brought supplies like blankets and generators.

One person who helped is Doc Deason.

“We had a couple of different things moving at the same time but it worked out well,” said Deason.

Deason also contacted elected officials, like state representative Matt Schaefer.

“Got Matt up to speed with the situation here and with our state senator Bryan Hughes. Those are the kind of guys where you put the problem in front of them, and they’re going to start working on the solutions,” said Deason.

Thanks to the lawmakers some heat and lights are on right now.

But, even though those generators are pumping out power, they are not a permanent solution

Electrical workers have been spending hours outside trying to get the power back on as fast as possible for the community.

One couple without power is Sandy Meek Doty and David Doty. Their power first went out Monday night around 10:30 p.m.

They said they’re keeping a positive mentality despite it all.

“We have a warm puppy there…that helps keep us warm,” said Sandy.

The things keeping their house lit up are candles and lanterns, and they’re hoping to stay warm throughout this severe weather.