BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – Earlier today, the fifth annual tribute to Townes Van Zandt took place at the Forge Bar and Grill in Ben Wheeler.

The event was presented by the Van Zandt Arts and Cultural District Foundation and is held to commemorate legendary songwriter, Townes Van Zandt, whos family the county is named after.

“It brings our community together because its a family friendly thing that is fun for everyone and can be counted on to happen every year,” general manager Kara Burris said.

Performers paid tribute Van Zandt, one of the most influential Texas song-writers of the 20th century. This year’s tribute also included several local singer-songwriters and poets.

Event organizers hope to continue the event to honor Van Zandt’s legacy.