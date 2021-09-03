East Texans look forward to celebrating Labor Day

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Labor Day is the traditional end of summer and is the last big holiday for people to enjoy warm weather with friends and family.

The Krieger’s started their weekend off early with some fishing on Lake Palestine.

“Today is the highlight of my Labor day weekend. We hired a Three Nails crappie guide, and we’ve been fishing on the lake this morning catching crappie, had a great time,” said Desiree Krieger.

Desiree joined her family at Lake Palestine on Friday.

“It’s nice to get out and enjoy the time off and the beautiful weather. And it’s been a beautiful weekend so far,” said Karl Krieger.

For many, it is the last three-day weekend; when people spend time on the lake, camping, or relaxing with their loved ones.

“I’ll probably come out on the lake to do some fishing and enjoy the family,” said Marvin Gray.

While most East Texans plan to spend their labor day weekend on the water, one Gregg County game warden reminds people to stay safe.

“Labor day weekend is one of our big holidays on the water, so game wardens will have a presence out there throughout the weekend on area lakes. We’ll be checking boats, fishermen, personal water safety devices, your life jacket, your throw cushion, fire extinguishers,” Todd Long, a Gregg County Game Warden said .

Long reminded people that just because you are on the water does not mean it is ok to drink and drive.

“During our boat inspection, we will be checking for alcohol consumption. We encourage folks to avoid drinking on the lakes if at all possible if at all possible. If not, have a designated driver,” said Long.

Labor day is the day we celebrate American workers.

“It’s just nice not to have to labor,” said Desiree Krieger.