East Texans looking forward to having 7-Eleven back in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- An iconic Texas convenience store is back in Tyler. 7-Elevens are popping up all around the city.

“It’s exciting to have them back in the community,” said Kathy Collier, a 7-Eleven store manager.

Collier was the store manager at a Kidd Jones gas station in Tyler until the owner Jerry Kid Oil Company announced they were passing the torch over to 7-Eleven.

“We’ve been transitioning since June, so you know, it’s been slow-going but we’re going to make it, and it’s going to be amazing,” said Collier.

A construction crew was at her store to change their signs on Monday.

Collier, an East Texas native, said her history with 7-Elevens goes back a couple of years.

“I grew up at 7-Eleven, I mean there was one on every corner when I was a kid,” said Collier. “It’s exciting to have them back in the community.”

She isn’t the only person who believes the return of 7-Eleven is a good thing. Roy Martinez, chair of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce agrees with Collier.

“Commerce of all types, we like to see people having trade here,” Martinez said.

7-Eleven is not a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Tyler, yet. Martinez said he hopes they decide to join soon and is happy to welcome them back to East Texas.