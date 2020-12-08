East Texans looking forward to having 7-Eleven back in Tyler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- An iconic Texas convenience store is back in Tyler. 7-Elevens are popping up all around the city.

“It’s exciting to have them back in the community,” said Kathy Collier, a 7-Eleven store manager.

Collier was the store manager at a Kidd Jones gas station in Tyler until the owner Jerry Kid Oil Company announced they were passing the torch over to 7-Eleven.

“We’ve been transitioning since June, so you know, it’s been slow-going but we’re going to make it, and it’s going to be amazing,” said Collier.

A construction crew was at her store to change their signs on Monday.

Collier, an East Texas native, said her history with 7-Elevens goes back a couple of years.

“I grew up at 7-Eleven, I mean there was one on every corner when I was a kid,” said Collier. “It’s exciting to have them back in the community.”

She isn’t the only person who believes the return of 7-Eleven is a good thing. Roy Martinez, chair of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce agrees with Collier.

“Commerce of all types, we like to see people having trade here,” Martinez said.

7-Eleven is not a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Tyler, yet. Martinez said he hopes they decide to join soon and is happy to welcome them back to East Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51