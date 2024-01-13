GRESHAM, Texas (KETK) – Cold weather is approaching and East Texans are preparing for it by buying last minute items from hardware stores.

Blakeney Hardware in Gresham has gotten a bunch of customers that were looking for items like generators, propane and faucet covers throughout Saturday. Owner of Blakeney Hardware, Jason Blakeney, said he ordered extra faucet covers for this winter season.

“We still have probably 3500 left I really ordered strong this season, it’s helped the community out, but I think we’re about the only store within probably 30 miles that has them,” said Blakeney.

He added that he will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday for any last minute purchases and that he will keep his doors open if customers are still in his store by closing.