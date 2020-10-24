East Texans participate in 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Many East Texans participated in the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tyler on Saturday.

According to the their website, 135 people and 45 teams registered to fundraise for Alzheimer’s care, support and research to find a cure. This year the Tyler walk raised $16,194

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association changed how they organized the walk. They encouraged people to walk in small groups in their community instead of hosting a large in-person event. The organization also put on multiple events online throughout the day so participants could still come together.

There was an opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m. and KETK’s Marcus Bagwell spoke during the event. There was also a Celebration Party at 12:00 p.m.

Suzanne Arnold, a resident from Troup, got together with a group and they walked on Saturday. Their team name was Bossy B in honor of Arnold’s best friend’s mom.

Many who participated today know someone who has Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association wrote, about one in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia. Roughly 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the country.

Find pictures from some of the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants below.