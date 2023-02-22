TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans participated in Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the holy season of Lent for many Christians around the world.

The Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul in Tyler celebrated mass this afternoon.

The tradition of receiving a sign of the cross, marked with ashes on the forehead, serves as a reminder that God made everyone out of dust, and to dust all shall return.

Several churches across the region and world held Ash Wednesday services. Lent comes to an end on Easter, which is six weeks away.