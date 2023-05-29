TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds of East Texans gathered at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home to honor fallen members of the United States Armed Forces on Memorial Day.

Several speakers and performers were there to pay tribute, including Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and the Marine Corps League who gave a 21-gun salute.

“We gather here today once again on this hallowed ground, to honor those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving out country,” Sheriff Larry smith said.

Musical performances included the National Anthem by the East Texas Men in Harmony and Taps by Tyler Police officer John Weaver.