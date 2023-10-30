TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A cold start to the week, with a chilly Halloween ahead on Tuesday. Luckily there’s still time to plan for an extra layer over your costume.

KETK spoke to a few East Texans who were out buying last-minute costumes on Monday morning. They told us cold or not, the children are excited about trick-or-treating. With temperatures dropping this Halloween, we checked around to see if shoppers are making changes to their trick-or-treating plans.

In Tyler, Longview and Nacogdoches, around the time the kids are out it will be down to 40 degrees. One East Texas mom said her children’s costumes have long sleeves, and even with expected lows, they can’t wait to celebrate. “It doesn’t matter if it’s raining or if it’s cold, I’m going to do Halloween,” said Ashton Garcia, a Halloween shopper.

According to the United States Census Bureau, it’s estimated that more than 70 million children will be out trick-or-treating nationwide.

Patrick Dooley, the emergency management coordinator with Rusk County reminded people that if you are going to spend some time outdoors, layer up. “Wear toboggans, wear jackets under your costumes,” said Dooley.

Garcia explained that she prefers the cold. “It’s like when you’re wearing your costume, and you’re walking, you get hot and sweaty so this is, it’s nice to have a breeze,” said Garcia.

She shared how the weather is the least of her children’s concerns. “They won’t care, as long as they get their candy they’ll be fine,” said Garcia.

While people are breaking out their costumes, an extra layer like scarves and beanies also might be a good idea. “Bundle up, don’t stay out any longer than you absolutely have to,” said Dooley.

Garcia shared that the chill won’t spook them out of their Halloween plans. “Just seeing them have a good time, and we do it in Bullard, and it’s pretty, I’ve never seen a Halloween like that, it’s like a block party,” said Garcia.

Dooley also recommends going out in groups, and he stressed to make sure everyone is visible in the dark. “You know put reflective tape, or reflective stickers on costumes, kids’ shoes, candy bags, strollers, wagons, utilize glow sticks,” said Dooley.

Stay safe and be prepared so everyone can have a warm and fun Halloween this year!