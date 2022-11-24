TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thanksgiving is winding down, which means some of the biggest and best sales are upon us for Black Friday.

Many East Texans are looking to get their shopping done early.

“Pretty much just looking for Best Buy, I am wanting to get a new phone and a Mac Book for college,” said Michael Green, a Black Friday shopper.

Don’t forget to bring your Christmas list while you shop and check out retailers’ extended sales. Some people are getting their shopping done for their family and friends.

“For Christmas gifts yeah, maybe for my family, other than Best Buy I want to go look at the furniture store,” said Green.

But even in the season of giving, you need to watch out for scams.

“In this day and age you can’t afford to make mistakes with your money right? So, you want to do that research. You can go to bbb.org. Check out the company’s record and make sure that you’re dealing with somebody that is going to take care of their customers and has a good history,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the East Texas Business Bureau.

Moreover, while some prefer to buy in-store, online shopping has also grown in popularity over the years.

“Make sure you’re using a secure website. It’s going to say htpps meaning it’s secure and then check the URL to make sure it’s actually the company’s website and there is not a slight misspelling because scammers like to use that a lot too,” said Mills.

And don’t forget, planning ahead is crucial before you start your shopping spree.