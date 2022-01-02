East Texans prepare for winter season as temperature drops

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Last February, many Texans experienced the harsh impact of an arctic blast which damaged homes and left many without power and clean water. Now, this winter season has many wondering how and when to prepare.

This past week was just our first arctic blast of the season.

“Sunday morning, we had lows in the middle to low 20’s, but with the northwest wind, we have wind chill values in the teens and at times in the single digits,” said KETK’s Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell.

When outdoor temperatures plummet, indoor temperatures begin to heat up.

“A classic way of making your home feel homey during this season is having a live fire in your house but it’s actually very dangerous,” said Bullard Fire Department’s Lieutenant Peter Riley.

It is crucial to check heating appliances sooner rather than later, including carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and filters.

When winter weather strikes no matter where you are, there are a few things to be mindful of when prepping; Plants, pets, people, and pipes.

“Once they freeze it’s not really the faucet that freezes, but it freezes back into the wall. That pipe might rupture then we get a leak. So when things thaw out, water starts going everywhere,” said the owner of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, John Crymes.

You do not want to experience broken or burst pipes which can leave a hole in your wallet, and there are a few ways to prevent damages. Insulating exposed pipes and letting your faucets drip warm water overnight can prevent the worse from happening.

Tire pressure can also be an issue during the winter due to temperatures that drop below 32 degrees. Low tire pressure can result in decreasing your gas mileage and can also wear your tires out faster.

“In order to prepare your vehicle for the winter months you want to make sure all your fluids are topped off, your oil, antifreeze, your washer fluid and make sure your tires and that your tire tread is not too bad, tire pressure all of that is important to maintain during the winter months,” said Top Techs Sales Advisor, Jay Kahn.

Other winterization tips include reversing your ceiling fans to turn clockwise to force warm air downward. Sealing any cracks around doors and windows with weatherstripping will keep heat from escaping the house and turn off the automatic sprinkler system to prevent sheets of ice from forming on sidewalks and roadways. If you haven’t winterized your home already, now is the time.