TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans should start preparing now for upcoming freezing temperatures, in order to prevent a plumbing disaster later.

“Our houses just aren’t designed for this type of cold weather especially when it starts getting into the teens or below zero,” said Jason Garrell, owner of Jason’s Plumbing & Specialty Services. “Make sure your cabinet doors are open so that warm air can circulate under your cabinets.”

They are advised people should cover their spouts, disconnect water hoses from all outside faucets and have their sinks drip.

“One of the most important things, you need to know where your water cut-off out is so you can access it in a timely manner,” said Garrell.

Garrell said one of the signs for when it’s time to turn off the water is when you start hearing water leak or notice there is no water in your home. When the temperature is 20 degrees or lower, pipes can start to freeze.

“When we get over 48 hours of freezing weather the insolation does help but you really need heat on stuff after that time frame,” said Garrell.

He added that often, people forget about their RVs, pools and well-houses.

“Anything that has water going to it, you need to really need to check and protect and have heat on in those places and make sure they’re prepared for it,” said Garrell.

Garrell said to prepare now in order to prevent later problems.