East Texans raise money for community at Kiwanis 73rd annual Turkey Shoot Fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans were in the holiday spirits as hundreds attended Kiwani’s 73rd annual Turkey Shooting fundraising event at Camp Tyler.

Attendees shot rifles at this family tradition for a chance to win a frozen turkey from Brookshire’s.

The cost was $4 for five shots. If a shot was made on the tiny target 200 feet away, a turkey was won.

All of the proceeds generated goes back into to the community for students of Tyler ISD, Whitehouse ISD, food drives and scholarships.

For those that missed all of their shots, a drawing was held every hour for the non-winners.

In the 1950’s, participants at this function would shoot live turkeys.

“They would have a live turkey in a cage and they’d put their head through a slot and you had to shoot the turkeys head,” said Kiwani’s club secretary, David Lockridge. “And then they would provide you with the turkey you shot, so you had to clean it and prep it.”

There was a section for children under six to shoot nerf guns and a section with golf ball targets that won you a ham from Brookshire’s instead.

The Kiwanis organization has a 5K Gobble Wobble walk on April 1, 2022.