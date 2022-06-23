TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular vaping product was pulled from store shelves across the country. Juul Labs’ e-cigarettes and tobacco menthol-flavored cartridges were banned by the Federal Drug Administration Thursday.

Brain Aguirre owns Brain’s Smoke and Vape in Tyler.

“Honestly, I think it’s the best thing that could have happened to the vape industry,” said Aguirre.

Over the years, the multi-billion dollar industry has faced backlash for its products and even a lawsuit for targeting teens like Colton Roberts of Tyler.

“I was 17 when I started Juuling,” he said.

Robert added that he has worked to quit the addictive drug since it started affecting his health.

“I couldn’t breathe that well, my dad even noticed,” said Roberts. “He (Roberts’ dad) said, ‘you’re literally sitting there and gasping for air.’ I was like, ‘you’re right.’ I started investing in something else, and that actually did wonders.”

The product was made to help people stop smoking. Still, according to the Centers for Disease Control, Juul has the highest nicotine content of any e-cigarette on the United States market.

“So with a Juul pod, man, it’s kind of hard to do the math on that; but I would say that a single Juul pod would equal two-plus packs of cigarettes,” said Aguirre.

The Federal Agency says it is trying to take steps towards ending the e-cigarette epidemic.

According to a statement by the FDA, “Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products… meet our public health standards.”

“There’s alternatives to it, and I chose the alternative,” said Roberts.

Users are not restricted from having or using Juul products. However, those already on the market must be removed.