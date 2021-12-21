East Texans react to Biden’s winter COVID-19 plan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a speech on Tuesday afternoon, President Biden announced that there would be major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, warning of a potentially deadly winter for unvaccinated citizens.

At the French Quarter shopping center off of Broadway, most people said they were already vaccinated and were wearing masks.

Tyler resident Antigone Ovestry said she had been vaccinated and got her booster shot and is willing to get more as they become available. She said she doesn’t understand people who refuse to get the vaccine.

“I’m going to follow World Health Organization and CDC, it’s been guiding us for years,” Ovestry said. “Also, Americans, if you go to school in America, you’ve been vaccinated since you were six weeks old. You don’t know what that can of coke is you’re drinking, and you don’t know who you’re sleeping with but you trust it. So trust the science.”

President Biden’s winter plan included expanding hospital capacity, deploying additional medical personnel and supplies, like ventilators, and increased access to free testing, making available 500 million free at-home tests.

Ovestry doesn’t think the at-home tests are a good idea.

“It’s great you’re gonna have home kits, but everyone isn’t going to do it properly so we’re going to have a lot of false positives,” she said. “Please read the instructions and if you don’t understand them, contact your physician.”

The president said we should be concerned about the omicron variant going into the holidays but we shouldn’t panic because they know way more now than what they knew in March 2020.