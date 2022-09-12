TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys fans took a loss Sunday night in their season opener against Tampa Bay and to put more salt in the wound, quarterback Dak Prescott will be out for several weeks after getting injured in the game.

“Just unfortunate, obviously going to miss some time and not be there for my team and that’s what hurts more than anything. Especially, after the start that we just put out there,” said Prescott.

Prescott was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game against Tampa Bay when he hit the hand of outside linebacker Shaq Barrett while throwing a pass.

“When I was watching the hit, I saw his hand kept going back because they were trying to slap the ball or tackling. It kept bending the hand back, and then he left the game,” said Buccaneers fan who was watching the game, Brandon Stryker.

Originally, Prescott thought his injury wasn’t that serious, but quickly learned his finger was fractured when he went to the locker room for x-rays.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Prescott will need surgery on his throwing hand.

“Just from the way he was carrying it and bending it, I don’t think it was an unstable fracture that is going to affect him, you know the rest of his life,” said Dr. Stephen Littlejohn, Head of the Orthopedic Department at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.

He says finger fractures are common and wants to assure fans that Dak will be back.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty routine surgery for the orthopedic surgeons up there, and I’m sure he’ll be back to full use of his hand again,” said Dr. Littlejohn.

Prescott is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks of the season, but Dr. Littlejohn predicts he’ll return closer to six.

“That depends, he’s the quarterback, so he’s got to have his hand. If you’re a lineman you could probably go back to play in you know, a couple weeks in a cast,” added Dr. Littlejohn.

East Texas Cowboys fans have these words for Prescott:

“I just wanted to say, I wish him a speedy recovery. Cowboys nation stands behind him. I hope he gets better and 100 percent in 6 to 8 weeks,” said longtime fan Timothy Stryker.

“It’s unfortunate but I’ll do what I’ve always done. Anytime adversity comes, take it on head first. I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better,” said Prescott.

Cooper Rush came in to replace Prescott and will likely start next week against the Bengals.