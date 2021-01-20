East Texans react to the inauguration: ‘I want to see our country unite’

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texans gathered to catch a glimpse of the inauguration on Wednesday. They watched on their televisions, online and through social media.

Some people watched the ceremony at local restaurants or in the privacy of their own homes during a virtual event.

Still, members of both political parties shared their expectations about the next four years.

At the Loggins restaurant in Tyler, the owners had the inauguration events on their for customers to see.

Al Ridgeway, a local republican, spent time reflecting on former President Trump’s four years in office.

“I’m amazed that the man is walking out with any sanity at all,” said Ridgeway. “He had to fight to get any and everything he had to get done, as well as defend himself at the same time.”

He also said he prays the Biden administration keeps his campaign promises.

The Democratic Club of Smith County also saw the swearing in ceremony through an online watch party because of COVID-19. They said they have been eagerly waiting for the celebration, and they wish for the nation to come together.



“I want to see our country unite. We have to heal all the wounds and in order to do that is with positive talk and positive interactions amongst our peers,” said Mike Nichols, a local democrat.

Nichols and his wife were supposed to be at the Capitol. Both were invited to attend the inauguration.

Although they didn’t attend, the couple say watching it online together was still a privilege.

Both parties agreed that they want to hold both the president and vice-president accountable.