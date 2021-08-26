East Texans react to the return of high school football during the pandemic

GILMER, Texas (KETK)- High school football in East Texas is a way of life for many.

Fans and players at the Gilmer and Gladewater game on Thursday night said they are ready to kick off this season.

Even with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, football lovers agreed they aren’t letting it get in the way of them enjoying the sport.

“It’s definitely not going to stop me from cheering on and supporting my nephew and little cousin,” said Brittany Bell, who has family members on both Gladewater and Gilmer teams.

After a season of limited capacity, most school stadiums are set to be fully open this year.

While some football fans are just happy to be attending, others are taking a more cautious approach, like Vivian Jordan, a family member of a local student.

She said she is fully vaccinated, but she still felt safer wearing a mask in the crowded stands.

“My grandson, this is his last year. He’s a senior, so I’m kind of excited. But, I am concerned about the COVID, so that’s why I’m wearing this mask,” said Jordan.

East Texas coaches mentioned they are also doing their best to keep their players healthy and prepared for the games. Gladewater’s head football coach, Jonny Louvier said this is something that isn’t always easy to do in football.

“(We) just try to keep the kids separated as much as possible which is with the game of football, when you’re actually playing it’s impossible,” he said.

Despite everything, Louvier said he feels excited to see a big crowd in the stands again.

“When there’s more people there, it’s more exciting,” he added.

The future is still uncertain, but as of right now, high school football in East Texas looks to be back in business.