East Texans react to tragedy at Astroworld

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rapper Travis Scott founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018. However, it took a deadly turn this past weekend at the NRG Park in Houston.

Officials say everything went downhill around nine that night during a performance by Scott when a massive crowd of people began pressing their way to the front of the stage. An East Texas couple was there and told us about this horrific event.

“When we got there, we already knew it was going to be chaos just because there were so many more people than there had been in the past,” said Jarrett Whatley.

Jarrett Whatley of Bullard went to the concert with her boyfriend, hoping to have a good time, as they have before.

“We went two years ago, and it was nowhere near the size. They say it was about 50,000 people this year,” said Mason Wayne.

Mason Wayne of Gilmer believes there were even more people, leading to a chaotic scene.

“People hopping the fences, rushing through the barricades, people who don’t have tickets, things like that. It was well over the capacity that it was supposed to be, which is another reason why it was so insane and horrible within the mosh pit area,” said Wayne.

Whatley says the closer it got to Scott’s set, the night progressively got worse.

“When he came on, it got ten times worse because everyone pushed forward, and it was hard to keep your balance,” said Whatley.

The couple says they were not even close to the front and were still shoulder-to-shoulder with the people around them.

“From where we were, we just constantly saw ambulances going in and out carrying bodies,” said Wayne. “We just thought it was the normal kids passing out from not being hydrated enough. Come to find out, it was dead bodies we saw get taken away in front of us.”

“When I saw people passing out and people getting taken out by the medics and unconscious bodies going in front of me, it just made me really panic and stressed me out,” said Whatley.

There were eight confirmed deaths, 11 cardiac arrest patients, and hundreds of injuries.

“It’s very surreal to see kids that have yet to experience very very important life things just get their lives taken away from them like that. So it’s just very crazy to see,” said Wayne.

All they can do now is pray for the families and hope a tragedy like this never happens again.