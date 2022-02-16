LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee honored NaTusha Howard and Jerry Gardner as the 2022 Unity Honors recipients. The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award that recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice.

“Surely there’s someone out there better than I am to receive this award,” said Howard.

A humble Howard was recognized for demonstrating love and kindness to troubled teens seeking help through the social service group Newgate mission. She says God opened the doors for her and she just walked through them.

“There’s so many people in our community that deserve this…I was really shocked,” said Gardner.

Jerry Gardner was recognized for starting The Angel Tree program in Longview 31 years ago.

“In Longview, Texas, I don’t think there’s a reason for anybody to go hungry and I don’t think there’s a reason for a child to go without Christmas and I believe that with my whole heart,” he said.

It was a very emotional setting at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. One thing both of the honorees said, was that they don’t deserve these awards and God deserves all the glory for serving through them all these years.

There were also special recognition awards presented to Eastman Chemical Company for their efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion and The Rotary Club of Longview for food distribution and scholarships for Longview students.