East Texans receiving sky-high electric bills following winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texans have faced multiple hardships recently such as enduring a winter storm, experiencing power outages and solving water problems.

Now, people are also receiving hefty electric bills.

Some families were not able to use their heaters because of the outages, but those whose lights stayed on said they’re now starting to pay the price.

The people hit the hardest are those with variable power plans that charge different rates depending on demand. Companies like “Griddy” have charged some of their customers thousands of dollars.

But, homeowners have resources they can turn to by using the internet.

The state and federal levels have online assistance programs. Local non-profit organizations can help too.

“So we have created an emergency relief fund on our website for the kind, generous people in Tyler who want to help,” said Path executive director, Andrea Wilson.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, during winter time the average price for electricity is about 12 cents for every kilowatt-hour. Texas utility companies allowed that price to jump to $9.

Governor Abbott said he is working with his staff to stop companies from charging residents costly bills.