TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emotions were running high this Monday, Sept. 11 as East Texans revisit their memories from this day 22 years ago.

“I saw the second plane hit the world trade center, couldn’t believe it,” said military veteran Jeff Basehore.

At Camp V in Tyler, a Quilts of Valor ceremony was held in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.

“All of us can remember where we were [and] what we were doing when that tragedy happened,” said event coordinator Pat Graham.

As well as saying thank you to our local veterans for all they did in America’s response to the attacks.

One veteran, who was in Washington D.C. when one of the planes flew into the Pentagon, Travis Gladhill said he just wants to see our country come together and remember how lucky we are.

“At the end of the day, we are the United States and never forget that,” said Gladhill. “Whether or not, no matter our political views, our religious views and anything along those lines, we live in the greatest country in the entire world.”

Over at Kilgore College, a similar event was held bringing together local firefighters, community members and staff members, paying tribute to the lives that were lost.

The director of the Kilgore College Fire Academy Johnny Zackary said he was thrilled with people coming out to pay their respects.

“It’s important to us that we saw such a good turnout because we say, ‘never forget’ but we wanted to put actions to words,” Zackary said. “We wanted to honor those who had fallen because of their service to our country.”

The college also unveiled rare fire helmets dating as far back as the 1800s that served as an appreciation to what local first responders did back in New York more than two decades ago.