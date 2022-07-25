TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of East Texans reported to seeing an apparent fireball move across the sky last night.

A man from Tyler reported it had a “long multi colored tail,” according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

He said it came into view at a shallow angle and reported to see the colors purple, pink, blue, yellow and white coming from the fireball. AMS received 219 witness reports of the fireball, and three videos all from Texas.

“The initial computer generated trajectory shows that this fireball entered the atmosphere over Cistern, Texas and its flight ended just a few miles west of Austin,” the AMS said. “Several witnesses near the flight path reported hearing a delayed sonic boom, indicating that meteorites from this fireball may have survived down to the ground.”

Reports were made across East Texas including in in Tyler, Chandler, Lufkin and Crockett. Reports also came from Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“This particular fireball was probably the size of a small car prior to entering the atmosphere,” the AMS said. “The next major meteor shower will occur on the night of August 12/13, 2022 when the Perseid meteor shower reaches maximum activity.”

Videos from Houston and Round Rock: