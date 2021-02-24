East Texans say they have dirty, milky colored water after boil water notices were lifted

(KETK)- Most East Texas cities have now lifted their boil water notices. But, the water doesn’t look clean for everyone.

Some residents said their water is flowing, but it’s murky and milky even after they ran their faucets for ten minutes or more.

People also mentioned the water is leaving a residue in their sinks similar to soap.

This is happening in places where boil water orders have ended, like Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Jacksonville and Tyler.

Customers are wondering if they should drink the water, shower and bathe, or cook with it.

“We want to see what you actually did, not for you to tell us to boil the water the day after you had just said there was nothing wrong with the water,” said Tamikia Bell, a Tyler resident.

The city of Nacogdoches sent a letter to residents to let them know some people might experience cloudy water.

Currently, crews are using a technique known as bleeding pipes. This means they are flushing water throughout the water system to release air pressure for better flow.

The city of Tyler also said they are aware of the problem and are working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

They are recommending that residents boil water for at least 15 minutes before using it.

