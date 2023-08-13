TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tax Free Weekend is here and East Texans are flocking to Tyler to get their hands on deals for all of their back to school needs. KETK talked to people who were saving down at the Broadway Square Mall on Saturday.

“Every penny counts. I know a lot of people are saying ‘oh I’m not going out’ I say great that helps me out. I’ll go get all the shoes, backpacks and things like that with no tax,” said shopper Sabrina Greenhouse.

Whether it’s parents shopping for students or students shopping for them selves, everyone’s trying to get a good deal.

“We’ve been taking advantage and trying to save a little bit of money, you know how broke college students are. It’s time to get every last penny that we can save before we start college,” said student shopper Kameran Farnham.

The tax free weekend ends after Sunday, Aug. 13, so if you want to take advantage don’t wait.

“Everybody else don’t like coming out shopping that’s fine, me and my family, we’ll do it for them,” Greenhouse said.