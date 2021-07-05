East Texans searching for missing pets after 4th of July

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Some East Texans are looking for their missing pets after 4th of July.

Unfortunately, this is not uncommon after the holiday because pets get frightened after hearing fireworks.

In Tyler, some people have shared messages on social media asking the community to help them find their furry companions.

Angela Moss, a Tyler resident had lost her pet Ella.

She went missing in the neighborhood when she heard fireworks. The animal escaped from their backyard.

“It’s a crazy feeling, and I am worried if she hasn’t found someone and someone hasn’t found her and if she’s hurt somewhere or she’s hungry. I just want to find her,” said Moss.

Ella’s owners spent many hours looking for her, and she was found safe Monday evening.

Every year, animal shelters and advocates share tips on how pet-owners can keep their furry friends safe during 4th of July.

This includes making sure your pet’s tags are up to date or trying to get them micro-chipped.