East Texans share what they are stocking up on for back-to-school season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With kids starting classes, parents and teachers have been seen buying all the school essentials.

Supplies like notebooks, pencils and pens line the shelves of Walmart and other stores. People have also been shopping for back-to-school clothes and shoes making sure their kids are ready to start off the year right.

Moms like Irene Jones have been preparing for the return to classrooms after a challenging time for all last year.

“I feel like school is kind of her little, little piece of normal and she thrives there,” Jones said. “She likes to take little notes so sticky nots are always good. My daughter loves mechanical pencils so extra lead for those.”

Reports have show that spending on school supplies is expected to reach new records as students head back to in-person classes.

“I noticed that everything looked like they were getting ready for a back to school supplies but then one of my clients mentioned how it was just a shortage and it dawned on me that that was all that they had,” Jones said.

Jones said that she prefers turning to the internet.

“With [my daughter] Belle, we do a lot of online shopping and especially with the pandemic it became the norm.”

In 2020, many students started the year virtually with laptops being hard to find in stores.

In 2021, with national school supply shortages, it may also be harder to check everything off the back-to-school list.

The retail federation said that the total back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record of $37.1 billion.

One Frankston teacher told KETK what she has mainly shopped for her first year of teaching P.E.

“I’m going to kind of look for some clothes for me to wear,” Elizabeth Warden, with Frankston ISD, said. “I’ve never worn PE clothes. I’ve had to wear teacher clothes before, you know like nice pants.”

East Texans have been filling up their carts to make sure they have what they need to start the school year off right.