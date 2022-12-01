TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 44th annual Mistletoe and Magic shopping event is the perfect time to come together as a community.

During this holiday season to buy gifts for your loved ones while raising money for those who need it most.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women who are committed to helping East Texans.

“We have currently about 150 members that come together to raise money for the community, promote volunteerism and do service projects with the community,” said president of the League, Nicole Robbins.

This is the league’s biggest fundraiser to raise money for nonprofits.

“We bring merchants from all over to create a shopping experience. We host brunches and style shows with the money raised with the event goes right back into the community,” said Robbins.

A great thing about shopping is that it is a one stop shop for many holiday gifts.

“Children’s books, items, we got note cards, jewelry, we have a variety of all different areas,” said 2022 Mistletoe and Magic chair, Lindsey Adams.

This year’s event features 53 shopping booths from 9 different states.

These events bring in a close to 10,000 shoppers.

Owner and designer Brianna Cannon from Plano is frequent to pop up at these charitable event to be a part of change.

“Every time I’ve participated the Junior League seems to love their city, be passionate about what they are doing, have specific organizations that they strongly support,” said Cannon.

The Mistletoe and Magic online auction goes until Dec. 3 and committee members say you can bid on the best jewelry and gifts from the comfort of your own home.