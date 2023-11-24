TYLER, Texas (KETK) — While some East Texans may still be recovering from their Thanksgiving dinner, some are out and about enjoying Black Friday sales.

It’s that time of the year when stores ring in the holiday season with some of their best offers.

“We woke up at five o’clock this morning, came all the way from Shreveport and we’re all looking for Christmas gifts for our family and friends,” shopper Jessica Beckton said. “And you can never go wrong with getting a new wardrobe with Black Friday deals.”

The Johnston and Greene families met Friday morning in Tyler bright and early to hit their favorite stores. They said they have made Black Friday shopping an annual tradition, keeping it up for eight years, and Academy is only their first stop of the day.

“Everyone tells me that I am crazy for getting up early in the morning but like what other day in the year can you go to Academy at 5 a.m.,” shopper Maci Johnston said.

Tyler’s Academy store director Randy Smiley said he was pleased to welcome more than 200 customers when he opened the doors.

“I got here about 4 o’clock and we already had people starting to line up,” Smiley said.

He adds that it’s not just work for him. Black Friday is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

“Listening to Christmas music on the way in, kind of gets you in the spirit,” again,” Smiley said. “Having such great customers in Tyler, it just makes it so much easier to get through the day.”

According to the National Retail Federation, they expect more than 182 million people to be out shopping over the weekend after Thanksgiving.

“I love Black Friday shopping, it’s better than Thanksgiving to me,” Beckton said. “All day on Thanksgiving I’m just thinking about Black Friday shopping.”