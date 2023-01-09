TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans showed support for authorities on Monday during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

In Palestine, Prosperity Bank provided a gift to officers to show their gratitude.

Smith County also thanked the sheriff’s office, fire marshal’s office and the different constable’s offices. The Tyler Independent School District honored their officers for keeping their schools safe and in Kilgore, the Arabella Senior Living grilled some delicious barbecue for police.

First National Bank sent snacks to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Texarkana Police Department said they received food as well. Pilgrim’s Pride also brought the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department lunch.

The city of Wills Point, Hudson Volunteer Fire Department and Canton Fire Rescue thanked first responders for keeping them safe.

“We are thankful for you all today and everyday!” The City of Bullard said about police.