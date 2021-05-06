East Texans to gather for National Day of Prayer at The Square in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thursday is the National Day of Prayer and to celebrate one religious organization is bringing people together in the heart of Tyler.

The holiday has been celebrated on the Square in Tyler for years and it will be the third time will host the gathering. It is described as a multicultural event.

At today’s celebration, multiple churches will be speaking to the public. There will be worship music and declarations will be made. The event is hoped to be a day of unification.

“This event is open to anyone. Anyone. Any religion, any person walking the street. God’s most prized possession that he created, it says this in the Bible, was humanity. And so, we just want, we pray, because we want to draw humanity into his heart.” Reformation House of Prayer

The 2021 theme is “Life, Love and Liberty.” Those who attend today’s event will be asked to take some time to pray for our government, education, and justice systems. There will also be offerings for the unity of all people in the world.

The four-hour event will start at 10 a.m. and is free for the public to attend.