East Texans unite in downtown Tyler to remember 9/11

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) – Sept. 11, is a day that brings people of the United States together.

All the things that usually divide don’t matter.

“Still great sadness comes back from 20 years ago, but the day after the day, there was such a unified spirit,” Louie Gohmert, U.S. Representative said.

That spirit strengthened in downtown Tyler as East Texas first responders and community members united for the people who died and for those who went above and beyond the call of duty.

“When I got there the thing that I remember most getting there where the rubble was and everything was feeling helpless,” Larry Smith with the Smith County Sheriff’s office said.

Community leaders said they hope that those who are too young to remember 9/11 will be able to learn so they won’t forget.

“It’s important,” Jimmy Toler, the Tyler Police Chief said. “I’m glad the parents and family members bring them out here as we continue that remembrance.”

9/11 is a time to remember, pray and give thanks as we stand as one people, one family, on America.

“They thought they would bring us down in these 20 years but here we’ll stand,” Gohmert said.