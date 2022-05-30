TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans remembered fallen service members during Memorial Day on Monday.

This weekend was also the start of summer for many families. With clear skies and temperatures nearing 90 degrees, they headed out to The Boulders in Whitehouse to take full advantage of the beautiful weather. They were out on their boats and jet ski’s. Families were fishing, and grilling good food while spending time with the people who mean the most to them.

“We drove out here with some friends from work. We went out on the water, were on the rafts spending a lot of time in the waves getting wet and having fun,” said Chris Dilley of Lindale.

East Texans say they are grateful for the beautiful weather, after COVID-19 halted celebrations the past couple of years, bringing a community back together once again.

“To see so many people be able to be out here together, it really builds a sense of community and togetherness,” said Dilley.

One family traveled to East Texas from Dallas, hoping to get back to their roots. Marybeth Pappas, is from Jacksonville, and felt it was time to come back home and spend time with a community close to her heart.

“We get to meet some great people, eat some great food (and) just relax and have a great time,” said Jeff Pappas, Marybeth’s husband.

But in the midst of celebrating our freedom, East Texans want to remember the reason behind the holiday.

“USA is such a great country and our military is so important to us and what they’ve done for us. (They’ve) given their lives and given their time to keep us safe,” said Pappas.

“We make sure to remind our children and everybody else does as well that we are remembering all the soldiers that throughout the years that have given their lives, in honor and in service of our country so that we can have these freedoms, so that we can be out here on the water and spend time together as a family and be free to do this,” said Dilley.