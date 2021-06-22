East Texans voice their concerns about extended construction project in Flint causing traffic issues

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Some East Texans are wondering when a road project in Smith County will be complete.

There is construction in Flint on FM 346 until FM 2813 in Gresham.

Residents said it is a dangerous road, and it causes travel delays for drivers. Some people also talked about the lack of traffic lights in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation mentioned the $14.5 million project is designed to improve safety and mobility.

Crews are working to widen the existing two-lane roadway to five lanes. They will also add curbs, gutters and bike lanes.

Christoph Stockhammer, the 4 Way Cafe Owner, said this construction has been going on for years and he’s waiting for it to be complete.

“It’s interesting you just deal with different situations and different things about it. We try to stay positive. You know they’re going to finish. That’s what they say they’re going to do, and I think we’re a lot closer than we were a couple years ago,” he said.

TxDOT said the winter storm in February and recent rainfall are to blame for the delays. They expect construction to be done by fall of 2021.

The traffic signal at FM 346 should be activated by the end of July or early August.

Drivers are also encouraged to use caution in this construction work zone.