FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Door-to-door solicitations are on the rise in East Texas as the weather warms up for Spring.

A Flint woman posted on the Nextdoor app warning neighbors of a teen posing as a Flint Baptist Church member trying to get money for the homeless.

The woman said on the post that the boy who came to her door didn’t even know the youth minister’s name, which was a red flag for her. When she asked the youth minister about it, he said they are not doing anything like that, but this is not the first time they’ve heard of this happening.

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving central east Texas, Mechele Mills, had some advice on how to prevent scammers from targeting you.

“We always would recommend not giving on the spot. You need to be able to think about it, sleep on it, do some research,” Mills said. “Then, decide whether or not you want to give, or whether or not you want to purchase the service or the product.”

Another red flag to watch out for is if you don’t see any branding on cars, clothes or business cards, it could be a scam.