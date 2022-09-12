TROUP, Texas (KETK)- Cooper Reid, a junior student and football player at Troup High School suffered a critical head injury on Friday night.

Schools from around the community wore blue on Monday to support his family. This is Cooper’s favorite color.

“Cooper is an amazing young man, obviously. He’s one of our locker room favorites,” said Troup Head Football Coach Sam Wells.

It was the homecoming game between the Troup Tigers and Buffalo Bison. On Monday, the East Texas community came together to support Cooper and his family in healing.

“In light of Cooper’s condition, we just felt like it would be a better evening spent praying for Cooper and his family and his recovery,” said Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones.

With the Tiger Homecoming now postponed, East Texans have been taking to social media and gathering in support. Other schools and faculty also wore blue in hopes of Cooper’s quick recovery.

“In regard to his family, I would just say that the Lord is going to work his magic, and Cooper is going to turn out all right,” said Corbin Dempsey, one of Cooper’s classmates.

In the most recent statement provided by close sources of the Reid Family they gave an update on his condition and asked for prayers: “We know that your prayers are healing Cooper and giving his family strength. Please continue to pray,” said Mandi Braswell, who is close to the Reid family.

According to the post, the family is specifically hoping for decreased intracranial pressure, for the temperature to stay down, and most of all strength for students, teachers, coaching staff and administration of Troup as school begins and moves forward.

“Even Goal Life, have a blue Cooper style drink where 10% of the profits from that will go to Cooper and his family,” said Dempsey.

An entire community sending healing during a difficult time.

If you would like to support, Goal Life Nutrition is currently offering the Cooper Reid drink located in downtown Troup.