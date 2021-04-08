East Texans weigh in after Biden announces new gun restrictions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After President Joe Biden’s announcement of a half-dozen executive actions related to gun control, some East Texans are weighing in.

Mack Woods, owner of the Tyler gun shop The Shootist, isn’t a fan of the new executive actions.

“At best, a short term feel-good act on the part of some politicians,” Woods said.

Biden said his actions are aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”

But not everyone views these new actions the way the president does. Longview native Marc Harris says this is a question of liberty.

“It’s totally reprehensible that they’re pushing to remove more freedoms,” Harris said.

Even as these conversations are happening, Woods said gun and ammo sales remain high.

“Ammo is still flying off the shelves and guns are still very much in demand,” Woods said.

One thing commonly cited by those in favor of tighter gun restrictions is mass shootings. Just earlier Thursday, a shooting in Bryan left one dead and several others wounded, including a DPS Trooper.

Woods said that bad guys are less likely to attack when there are some people around able to defend themselves.

“Bad guys are aware that they may be going into an environment where they may run into one or more people that are able to defend themselves and the people around them, they’re less likely to do it,” Woods said.

One of the rules Biden will sign is about ghost guns, homemade firearms made by hand or with a 3D printer. They don’t have serial numbers as most guns do. According to AP, it is legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check.

“It has to be processed through the federal system, and this is something that has existed since 1968,” Woods said.

Woods gave two reasons why some customers choose to arm themselves: they want to be able to protect themselves, and do it on their own terms.

For a run-down of each of Biden’s gun control measures, click here.