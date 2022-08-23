RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Counties are lifting burn bans and the rain is giving farmers hope.

But, recent heavy rainfall does not mean the drought is over.

Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder urges East Texans to still be careful to avoid fires.

“Most counties saw a range between 3-5 inches of rain, and it is definitely a time that fire danger decreases. We are getting to a time of the year where temperatures will fall. The humity is up, and it is getting back to a safe place where people can burn with safety precautions,” said Linder.

He said if the rules aren’t followed that a ticket can be issued of up to $500.

“You still have to follow safety. You have to be present with your fires. You need to be safe (and) use fire breaks and have a water source available. Just because we lift a burn ban you still have to practice safe burning measures,” said Linder.

While drought safety is important, many farmers are excited about the rain.

“It’s helping our plants out a whole lot, they would much rather have mother nature rain rather than a water hose,” said Victoria Harper, a local resident.

The scorching summer heat and lack of rain caused major issues but Harper said the rain makes her excited.

“I’m hoping for them to start producing faster and growing faster and to push out the stuff that got burned up in the drought,” said Harper.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is also focusing on hurricane season and watching the tropics for any storms that could bring rain to East Texas.