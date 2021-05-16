East Texas 15-year-old publishes 4th novel with plans to write more

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Jolene Reed, a 15-year-old from Mount Vernon, has just published her fourth book two years after she published her first one.

Reed began writing at the age of six and by 13 she had published her first novel.

The first book Reed published was called “Crazy” and had 37 chapters and around 500 pages.

Reed said her stories take journeys through the life of imaginary friends after they are discarded or no longer used.

“I have a quartet that I am working on that’s basically about where imaginary friends go after they’re discarded,” Reed said.

According to Reed, her ideas come to her in the middle of everyday things.

“Usually I’ll just be doing something really random like doing the dishes or something, and I’ll just have stuff floating through my head and it will kind of come together,” Reed said.

For most people it usually takes years to get published, however, thanks to Amazon, Reed was able to publish her books through their free service.

Reed has used a website called Kindle Direct Publishing where she was able to upload her manuscript, cover and details about her book.

“I’m working on another stand alone novel right now but I am pretty early on in it,” Reed said.

Reed plans to write more and said her next novel will be a mystery thriller.

“[It’s] probably the creepiest thing I am ever going to write,” Reed said.

In addition to writing, Reed said she has a love for theatre and hopes one day she will be able to bring her books to life.

Reed’s books are sold on Amazon. She has already had one book signing and will hold another one in Rusk later in July.