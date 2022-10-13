MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old in East Texas is injured after they were reportedly shot in the chest on Wednesday night, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies responded to the scene in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road around 9:18 p.m. “regarding an accidental shooting of a 16-year-old.”

When they arrived on the scene officials said it was determined the minor had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The 16-year-old was transported to a Longview hospital by Marshall Fire EMS and is “reported to be in stable condition.”

“This incident is an ongoing investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and no further details are available at this time,” officials said. “Sheriff Fletcher would like to remind the public to practice safe firearm safety and storage, especially around children.”