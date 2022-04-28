BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A teenager from Brownsboro set a new world record, leaving him feeling like a fish out of water, using his trusty bow and arrow, a weapon usually associated with hunting animals on land.

For the past 8 years, Jacob Fisher has used the tool to fish. His weapon of choice helped him win a world record just a few weeks ago.

“I just shot it,” says Jacob Fisher.

But there’s a catch, after battling the beast for more than 10 minutes, the massive longnose gar got away.

Forcing Jacob and his dad to head home for the night, then, something amazing happened. Some might call intuition, other might call it destiny but fate lured them back in the boat to fight that monster one more time.

“It was turning nighttime and we headed back out because we didn’t want to miss an opportunity on this fish,” says Fisher.

Jacob spotted the fish again, and made his move.

“Awesome, awesome shot he made on the fish I didn’t even know he had shot it at first i was in the back of the boat getting my equipment ready,” says Ryan Fisher, Jacob’s dad.

After another struggle, they secured the beast.

“So we knew it was a lake record but we had no idea until we had certified scales and weighed it,” says Ryan Fisher.

They later found out, the longnose gar weighed in at 56.2 pounds.

“I was really excited, I didn’t expect it to be a state record but it was,” says Fisher.

Fisher says he’s beyond happy to win the award, even though it still doesn’t feel real.