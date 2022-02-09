APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Tessa Aycock, the 2-year-old who made a miraculous recovery after being found in a pond in Apple Springs, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday night.

Tessa went missing on Jan. 19 and was underwater for approximately 30 minutes.

Now, Tessa is on her way to New Orleans with her family. Amanda Aycock, Tessa’s mother, said it took longer for her to leave the hospital because doctors wanted to run more labs and repeat a chest x-ray because the baby had an intermittent fever.

“I could say so much but honestly I am just so, so grateful and humbled to be able to see this day. Three weeks ago today I was doing CPR on my lifeless toddler; then after being resuscitated we were told she would still pass away. But GOD,” said Amanda on Facebook. “Thank you for fighting on my baby’s behalf. Thank you for standing in the gap when all I had to offer was wordless prayers and tears to God.”

Amanda also encouraged people to keep praying.