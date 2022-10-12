KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Kilgore fifth-grade students toured Revolution, a plastics company. Students participated in the Bag of Bags Program created by Revolution and partnered with Chick-fil-a to encourage students to start recycling.

The B.O.B program is a way for students to get the motivation to recycle at home. Students fill a bag with other bags, bring them to school and earn the chance to win prizes. Each boy and girl student that brings in the most B.O.Bs at the end of each semester wins a Kindle Fire and an Amazon gift card.

Revolution is a leader in sustainability for plastic solutions. They collect the B.O.Bs that the students turn in and create them into a new reusable bag.

“You should, it helps our environment get cleaner and helps the land get cleaner for all of the animals out there,” said Rayne Rogers, Kilgore student.

The program is for kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and local Kilgore schools and White Oak schools take part in B.O.B. program.

“When they tour the plant, you get to see it click in their head and their little eyes and they’re like ‘oh this is what she was talking about.’ The program is called B.O.B which stands for a ‘bag of bags’ it’s 75 t-shirt bags into one,” said Jennifer Hawthorne, customer service representative at Revolution.

Students learned about the benefits of recycling and saw what happens to the B.O.B. bag and what the machines turn it into.

“I think it helps the environment because some of the oceans are polluted and stuff,” said Caleb Joseph, Kilgore student.

Jennifer Hawthorne, one of the organizers of this event told us why she thinks many people have forgotten about recycling, she believes technology has a role in this issue.

“I think that technology has really gotten involved and people have lost recycling on the waste side which is why a lot of our landfills, they’re overflowing,” said Hawthorne.

She said recycling starts at home and recommends parents start teaching their children about it.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in 2020 alone, more than 1.5 million tons of waste were diverted for recycling from Texas landfills helping free up much-needed space.