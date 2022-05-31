BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – It has been one week since the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, since then some East Texas school districts have taken steps to make sure that their students are better protected in a worst-case scenario.

Local police officers, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and local EMS agencies came together at Brownsboro Junior High School and started their Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program, a multi-course program that trains law enforcement for the unthinkable.

“It’s building clearing, how if you encounter a suspect on one end of the building, how to proceed through the building as safely as possible,” says Sheriff Botie Hillhouse with Henderson county.

Hillhouse added that it is important that all agencies are trained the same way so that they can respond to tragedy in the same way. He said agencies shouldn’t have to work together often to be able to respond like a team.

The training began Tuesday and will run through Wednesday. Brownsboro ISD said that they want to do what they can to keep their kids and staff safe, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde.

“The planning process started about 6 months ago… there’s no way to possibly ever train enough for every scenario, but at the same time I think the more that you can have, the more prepared you can be,” says Brad Robertson, the director of student and staff services at BISD.

Robertson added that they did this same training a few years ago at the high school, and the district continues to make these efforts to prevent similar tragedies, as well as create a sense of safety in the community.

East Texans may see emergency response vehicles in the area, so law enforcement wanted them to know that they are there for scheduled training and not an emergency situation.