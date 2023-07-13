LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — As temperatures continue to pass 100 degrees in some parts of East Texas, air conditioners are running constantly.

“This summer has been crazy,” said Alex Hooks, general manager at A/C Contractors.

This means HVAC companies in East Texas are working around the clock to help people stay cool.

“We’re very busy,” said Hooks. “We’re making sure we’re working overtime and making sure we’re fully staffed for our customers.”

Hooks said with the hot weather, it’s critical to get regular maintenance on your unit, making sure it performs at its best by the time summertime comes.

“The main thing is, is that not doing regular maintenance on your system and then when it comes when it’s very hot, your system might not be ready to take that heat,” Hooks added. “We say that having maintenance on your system regularly throughout the year will help you.”

A service technician for A/C Contractors, Dallas Dixon, said around this time of the year, things get difficult and stressful.

“It can be really tough,” Dixon said. ”Long hours, hot attics, it can turn into a pretty time-consuming job.”

Dixon added you can save a lot of time and money by getting regular checkups.

“Not enough people are up to date on their AC system,” added Dixon. “ A lot of these things can get caught before it potentially leads to more problems such as replacing it.”

Officials also told KETK News that they think the demand for HVAC companies will only increase by August.

“We’re expecting a very hot August. We’re expecting a very hot September.” Hooks added that they’ll be ready to meet the demand once temperatures get even hotter this summer.