East Texas airports to receive $184,000 in COVID-19 relief grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A few East Texas airports are receiving COVID-19 relief grants.
According to U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a total of $184,500 is being distributed to help local airports fight the spread of COVID-19.
The funds were provided through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” said Cornyn. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the greater Tyler area.”
The following cities are receiving the grants.
Athens – Athens Municipal $13,000
Marshall- Harrison County $23,000
Gilmer- Gilmer Municipal $13,000
Jacksonville- Cherokee County $23,000
Palestine- Palestine Municipal $23,000
Winnsboro- Winnsboro Municipal $9,000
Gladewater- Gladewater Municipal $13,000
Gladewater- Gladewater Municipal $67,500
Gladewater received their second grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is not a part of the CRRSA.
- FDA to authorize Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds by early next week: report
- School crossing guard injured after being hit by SUV in East Texas
- Strong storms possible tonight & again Tuesday afternoon
- UT Health opens COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to help patients with lingering symptoms
- 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Jacksonville