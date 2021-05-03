East Texas airports to receive $184,000 in COVID-19 relief grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A few East Texas airports are receiving COVID-19 relief grants.

According to U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a total of $184,500 is being distributed to help local airports fight the spread of COVID-19.

The funds were provided through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” said Cornyn. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the greater Tyler area.”

The following cities are receiving the grants.

Athens – Athens Municipal $13,000

Marshall- Harrison County $23,000

Gilmer- Gilmer Municipal $13,000

Jacksonville- Cherokee County $23,000

Palestine- Palestine Municipal $23,000

Winnsboro- Winnsboro Municipal $9,000

Gladewater- Gladewater Municipal $13,000

Gladewater- Gladewater Municipal $67,500

Gladewater received their second grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is not a part of the CRRSA.