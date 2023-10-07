TYLER, Texas (KETK) – American Red Cross East Texas chapter volunteers celebrated the installation of the region’s 50,000th free smoke alarm during a Sound The Alarm event in Tyler on Saturday.

The volunteers’ effort is helping families vulnerable to home fires across East Texas.

The executive director of the American Red Cross East Texas chapter Karen Holt said volunteers spent Saturday encouraging Tyler residents to make sure they always have working smoke alarms in their homes.

“By celebrating this 50,00th and one smoke alarm installation, one I think it’s about community awareness. It’s a celebration of lives saved but we still have a lot more lives to save,” Holt said.

Holt said if you don’t have a smoke alarm in your home, get one as soon as possible.

She added that all you have to do is either call the local office at 903-581-7981or visit their website to sign up to get a free smoke alarm installed.