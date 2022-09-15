LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Amtrak’s Texas Eagle service has started up again after some rail workers and railway owners came to a deal on Thursday. The service which stops in Longview, Marshall and Mineola twice a day was stopped on Wednesday before a potential strike on Friday.

Amtrak Spokesman Marc Magliari expects normal operations to start Friday morning, meaning the Texas Eagle starts in San Antonio and arrives in Longview, Saturday morning.

The historic Longview Depot also celebrated $5 million in accessibility upgrades Thursday. The upgrades, which are apart of Amtrak’s ADA stations program, include an 810-foot concrete platform with guardrails, LED lights, digital signs, ADA parking and improved station access.

Amtrak’s employees weren’t a part of the strike, but Amtrak trains run on rail lines owned by other companies that operate in Longview, like Union Pacific.

Union Pacific, is a part of the National Carriers’ Conference Committee the group of rail carriers that reached an agreement with several major rail worker unions on Thursday.

“The tentative agreements announced today follow the August 16 recommendations of Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) No. 250, which include a 24 percent wage increase during the five-year period from 2020 through 2024 — with a 14.1 percent wage increase effective immediately — and five annual $1,000 lump sum payments. Significantly, these tentative agreements avert a possible work stoppage on Friday, September 16,” The NCCC said in a statement released Thursday.

For more information and updates from Amtrak visit Amtrak’s website.