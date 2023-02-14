HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas animal shelter is giving residents a catty way to get back at their exes this Valentine’s Day.

The Henderson Animal Center recruited “a team of feisty felines” to help bless your ex with “finely crafted, organic Valentine’s Day ‘chocolates’.”

For $5, you can write your exes name on a slip of paper and slide it into a pan of cat litter.

The animal center highlighted several advantages of their program, as follows:

Bask in the warm glow of petty glee

Help poor single cat mommas make a living

Let go of lames in 2023

To participate, stop by 1201 Highland Drive. Names will be accepted all day Valentine’s Day until 4 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Henderson Animal Center